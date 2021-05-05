Scotland’s Steve Clarke among the contenders for SFWA manager of the year award

Scotland boss Steve Clarke is among the contenders for the manager of the year award chosen by journalists.

The former Kilmarnock manager is on the four-man shortlist for the Scottish Football Writers’ Association William Hill manager of the year prize after leading Scotland to the European Championship finals following play-off triumphs against Israel and Serbia.

Clarke is joined by Rangers manager Steven Gerrard, St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson and Livingston’s David Martindale.

Gerrard led Rangers to the Scottish Premiership title with six games to spare and they are two games away from ending the league season unbeaten.

The winner will be announced before the end of the season (PA)

Davidson won the Betfred Cup in his first season as a manager and has also guided Saints into the top six, with a Scottish Cup semi-final against St Mirren to come on Sunday.

Martindale enjoyed an extraordinary start to life in management after stepping up in November, winning his first eight matches and not sampling defeat until his 15th. He also led Livingston to the Betfred Cup final and a top-six spot.

