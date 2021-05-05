Away fans not allowed to attend final two rounds of Premier League matches

Away fans will be barred from attending the final two rounds of Premier League games this season, the league has announced.

Up to 10,000 fans will be allowed into matches in round 37 on May 18 and 19 and in round 38 on May 23, provided the Government goes ahead with the planned easing of coronavirus restrictions on May 17.

However, a decision has now been taken to limit this to home spectators.

The #PL has today confirmed that the final two Matchweeks of the 2020/21 season will be limited to home fans, subject to the Government easing lockdown restrictions in the United Kingdom Full statement 👉 https://t.co/Yq7U3ECUzP pic.twitter.com/633ArXguI9 — Premier League (@premierleague) May 5, 2021

“Following consultation with clubs, it was agreed matches would not be open to away supporters due to varying operational challenges across the league and the need to deliver a consistent approach, while maximising the opportunity for home-fan attendance,” a league statement read.

“The safety and security of supporters is of paramount importance. Clubs have a proven track record of providing Covid-safe environments and have operational plans in place ready to safely welcome supporters back to their stadiums.”

The Government is set to announce whether or not restrictions will be eased no later than May 10.

But the data is encouraging, with deaths at their lowest levels for seven months, according to the Office of National Statistics.

The league had been understood to be keen to open up the final two rounds to fans to avoid any issues around competition integrity.

Manchester City fans at last month’s Carabao Cup final (Adam Davy/PA)

The Premier League is yet to confirm what mitigations will be in place for those wishing to attend, with fans at last month’s Carabao Cup final required to provide proof of two negative coronavirus tests before entry to Wembley.

Liverpool were one of the first clubs to announce their plans for allocating tickets for the match against Crystal Palace on May 23.

The Reds statement only said fans were “encouraged” to take a Covid-19 test prior to attending.

The league is supportive of a Covid certification system, with its executive director Bill Bush having previously described it as “an acceptable burden” in order to get spectators back into venues in financially viable numbers.

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters spoke in March about his ambition to have stadiums operating at full capacity next season.