Jonny Evans expected to be fit for Leicester’s clash with Newcastle

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers expects Jonny Evans to be “fine” for Friday’s home clash with Newcastle after the defender had a scan on a foot issue.

Striker Jamie Vardy, who sustained some ankle swelling from a tackle in the 1-1 draw at Southampton last week, is set to be available.

Defender Wes Morgan (back) is not yet ready to make a return to action, and winger Harvey Barnes and full-back James Justin (both knee) continue with their recoveries.

Newcastle defender Fabian Schar will miss the game through suspension after the club failed in their appeal to have his red card overturned.

The defender was sent off for a challenge on Arsenal’s Gabriel Martinelli late in Sunday’s 2-0 home defeat by the Gunners and must sit out the next three matches as a result.

On-loan midfielder Joe Willock returns to the squad after being ineligible to face his parent club, but youngster Elliot Anderson is struggling with a hip problem and keeper Karl Darlow and midfielder Isaac Hayden (both knee), skipper Jamaal Lascelles (foot) and winger Ryan Fraser (groin) are still sidelined.

Leicester provisional squad: Schmeichel, Ward, Fofana, Soyuncu, Evans, Amartey, Pereira, Castagne, Fuchs, Thomas, Tielemans, Maddison, Albrighton, Under, Choudhury, Mendy, Ndidi, Praet, Vardy, Iheanacho, Perez.

Newcastle provisional squad: Dubravka, Gillespie, Krafth, Manquillo, Lewis, Dummett, Clark, Fernandez, Shelvey, Hendrick, M. Longstaff, S. Longstaff, Murphy, Ritchie, Willock, Atsu, Wilson, Joelinton, Almiron, Saint-Maximin, Gayle, Carroll.