Tom Trybull could miss out as Blackburn host Birmingham in season finale

Tom Trybull could be missing for Blackburn’s final game of the season against Birmingham.

The Norwich loanee sat out the match against Rotherham last week with a back problem and could have played his last game for Rovers.

Lewis Holtby is expected to make his final appearance for the club before he returns to Germany at the end of his contract.

Long-term absentee Daniel Ayala, who has not played since December, remains out after a campaign hampered by groin and ankle injuries along with Joe Rankin-Costello, Scott Wharton and Bradley Dack.

Marc Roberts will miss Birmingham’s final-day trip to Ewood Park.

The defender was forced off late on in last week’s defeat to Cardiff with ankle injury. Striker Scott Hogan is also out with a hip injury.

Harlee Dean replaced Roberts last week and is likely to start for the Blues with Lee Bowyer expected to make several changes.

Neil Etheridge has a stomach problem and, while he will travel, boss Bowyer will rest the goalkeeper.