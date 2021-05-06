Cardiff striker Kieffer Moore fit to face relegation-threatened Rotherham

Cardiff striker Kieffer Moore will be available against his former club Rotherham on Saturday.

Moore, who spent a productive loan spell in South Yorkshire in 2017, is fit again after suffering an Achilles injury against Birmingham last week.

Sean Morrison (elbow) and Max Watters (hamstring) are injured while Junior Hoilett suffered a hamstring injury in training on Thursday and will miss out.

Will Vaulks will also sit out the match against his former team through suspension.

Rotherham will be relegated if they do not win and even that might not be enough if Derby beat Sheffield Wednesday.

Their trip to south Wales completes a gruelling run of 12 games in 37 days, meaning many of the Millers squad are running on empty.

Angus MacDonald could be fit after a calf issue while Joe Mattock’s ankle problem may not be bad enough to keep him out of a must-win game.

George Hirst is out after suffering a hamstring injury while Clark Robertson also misses out with an Achilles problem.