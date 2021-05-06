Root’s naughty shades and Sheeran sponsors Ipswich – Thursday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from May 6.
Football
Ed Sheeran announced himself as the new sponsor of Ipswich.
In other sponsorship news, Harry Kane continued his support of Leyton Orient.
Manchester City mocked their own social media team!
Chelsea’s players celebrated reaching the Champions League final.
Dani Alves celebrated his birthday.
Tim Cahill turned the clock back.
Gareth Ainsworth knows Wycombe are unlikely to stay up!
Harvey Neville linked up with his dad in Miami.
A ‘hole’ lot of trouble for set-piece takers at Crewe.
Cricket
Interesting eyewear from the England Test skipper.
James Anderson made fun of Stuart Broad.
Broad dismissed Alastair Cook.
Anderson struck an early Ashes blow.
Happy birthday Sophie Ecclestone.
Boxing
Tyson Fury can take a punch.
And he had big plans to land some of his own on AJ.
Saul Alvarez is ready.
Two days to go.
Formula One
Lewis Hamilton checked in for this weekend’s Spanish Grand Prix.
As did Lando Norris.
And fellow Brit George Russell.
Tennis
Roger Federer was back on clay.
Rugby League
John Bateman is up for the cup.
Golf
Golf is hard, they say.
MMA
Conor McGregor threw a party for his son.
Snooker
Judd Trump was honoured.
