Paul Lewis a doubt as Tranmere host Colchester

Tranmere will assess Paul Lewis ahead of Saturday’s Sky Bet League Two match against Colchester at Prenton Park.

Midfielder Lewis sustained a knee injury during last weekend’s 2-1 defeat at Forest Green.

Kieron Morris scored a late consolation after replacing Lewis in that game and is among the options available to Rovers boss Keith Hill.

James Vaughan (knee) and Scott Davies (Achilles) remain sidelined.

Colchester will once again be without captain Harry Pell and winger Callum Harriott.

The pair, who are out of contract in the summer, missed Saturday’s 1-0 win over Salford due to personal reasons.

Kwame Poku and Ben Stevenson are set to retain their starting spots after impressing in the absence of Pell and Harriott last weekend.

Forward Joshua Bohui is pushing for a start after coming off the bench to score the winner in that game and help the U’s guarantee safety.