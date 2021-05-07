Carlisle hit by injuries for League Two finale with Walsall

Carlisle are likely to be without a host of first-teamers for the visit of Walsall.

Strikers Offrande Zanzala (hamstring) and Ethan Walker (back) both needed to be substituted after picking up injuries in last week’s win at Leyton Orient and are major doubts.

Defender Rhys Bennett is set to miss out due to a lingering knee complaint, while Rod McDonald has been battling a dead leg.

Top-scorer Jon Mellish can expect a return to the starting XI after scoring as a replacement last time out, while Gime Toure and Dean Furman will hope to make the squad.

Walsall could welcome back fit-again Stuart Sinclair.

The experienced midfielder has been sidelined after picking up a knock at the end of last month.

But Rory Holden remains a doubt with his ongoing knee problem.

Holden has had an injection and the Saddlers are waiting for the knee to settle down.