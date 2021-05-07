Jordy Hiwula and Jack Whatmough to return for Portsmouth against Accrington

Portsmouth are set to welcome back Jordy Hiwula and Jack Whatmough as they look to seal a Sky Bet League One play-off place against Accrington this weekend.

Hiwula has has not featured since Danny Cowley’s first game as Pompey boss against Ipswich on March 20 because of an ankle injury but the striker will return to contention for the visit of Stanley.

Whatmough, meanwhile, is available again after completing a four-match ban following his second red card of the season at MK Dons on April 17.

The defender is likely to come back into the starting XI as Portsmouth target a win that would guarantee a top-six finish.

Accrington could welcome back Matt Butcher from injury.

The midfielder, a boyhood Portsmouth supporter, suffered a hamstring injury against Sunderland last month and he has missed Stanley’s last two matches – including the 3-3 draw against Pompey at the Wham Stadium.

But he is hopeful of a return, leaving Accrington boss John Coleman with a potential selection dilemma, as Jonny Russell has started in Butcher’s absence.

Accrington have no other injury or suspension concerns.