Cambridge look to clinch promotion with no fresh injury concerns

Cambridge have no fresh injury concerns as they look to clinch promotion in their final Sky Bet League Two game of the season against Grimsby.

Mark Bonner’s side have already missed two opportunities to secure a top-three spot having suffered back-to-back defeats to Stevenage and Harrogate.

Goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov (shoulder), defender Leon Davies (hip) and striker Harvey Knibbs (knee) remain the only absentees.

All three players suffered season-ending injuries in recent months.

Relegated Grimsby could make another change in goal after on-loan Jake Eastwood was injured when given a chance against Port Vale last week.

Manager Paul Hurst decided to take a look at the Sheffield United stopper but he was unable to finish the game following a collision and was replaced by regular keeper James McKeown.

Forward James Hanson is a doubt with a hamstring problem and winger Max Wright will not be risked despite returning to training after an injury-hit season.

Midfielder Jay Matete has returned to parent club Fleetwood after suspension ruled him out of the final two games of the season.