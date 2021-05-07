Port Vale without suspended Cristian Montano against Mansfield

Port Vale will be without suspended winger Cristian Montano for their home game against Mansfield.

Montano was sent off for two bookable offences in last week’s defeat at Grimsby and misses his side’s last game of the season.

James Gibbons recently sustained a recurrence of a hamstring injury and continues his rehabilitation.

Fellow defender David Fitzpatrick is also in rehab following surgery on an unspecified injury.

Mansfield captain Ollie Clarke is hoping to return to contention but Farrend Rawson is unlikely to feature.

Midfielder Clarke has missed the Stags’ last two matches after injuring an ankle in last month’s home win against Scunthorpe.

Defender Rawson sustained concussion in the recent defeat at Salford and is expected to miss out again.

Defender Joe Riley has not appeared for Mansfield this season due to a serious knee injury and on-loan forward Oli Sarkic returned to Blackpool after sustaining a season-ending hamstring problem.