Liam Kitching could feature for Barnsley as Valerien Ismael considers changes

Barnsley could have defender Liam Kitching available for the Sky Bet Championship visit of champions Norwich.

Kitching is yet to make his debut following a January move from Forest Green because of a groin problem, but has been building up fitness with an appearance for the under-23s.

The Tykes are already secure of a top-six finish, so manager Valerien Ismael may opt to freshen up the side, with forward Dominik Frieser in contention after a hamstring issue.

Midfielder Herbie Kane (ankle) will miss out again but could return for the play-offs, while defender Ben Williams (knee) continues his own recovery.

The Canaries will be without top scorer Teemu Pukki because of ankle ligament damage sustained in last weekend’s 4-1 win over Reading which secured the title.

On-loan Tottenham midfielder Oliver Skipp has undergone surgery on a fractured metatarsal in his right foot suffered during the closing stages against the Royals.

Full-back Dimitris Giannoulis is available again following a three-match suspension, while out-of-contract midfielders Alex Tettey and Mario Vrancic are expected to feature in a final game for the club.

Centre-back Christoph Zimmermann (hamstring), midfielder Lukas Rupp (hamstring), defenders Ben Gibson (ankle) and Sam Byram (hamstring) all continue their rehabilitation.