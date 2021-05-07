Leam Richardson will focus on next season after survival secured

Wigan manager Leam Richardson has a free hit at home to Swindon with the Latics now safe from relegation.

Despite the loss to champions Hull last weekend other results kept Wigan up and Richardson, who has just five players in contract after the summer, can head into in the final match with one eye on next season.

He looks set to keep the same side for a third successive game, although forward Kyle Joseph could come into contention following his first significant activity as a substitute after recovering from a back injury.

Midfielder Chris Merrie could also return to the squad, having not played since February, but Scott Wootton, Tom Pearce, and Gavin Massey continue to be sidelined.

Swindon caretaker manager Tommy Wright is prepared to make changes for their final match before returning to League Two.

Wright, who is set to leave when his deal expires in the summer, has said he is under no obligation to start players who have contracts for next season ahead of those he has on loan.

Midfielder Jordon Garrick, in his final game before returning to Swansea, is set to return after being rested for last weekend’s defeat to Ipswich.

Centre-back Jonathan Grounds, hauled off at half-time last weekend, looks set to be replaced by Tom Broadbent while Wright confirmed first-year professional Harry Parsons, who has played just 10 minutes in two substitute appearances this season, will be involved in some capacity.