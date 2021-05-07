Harrison Reed a doubt for Fulham’s clash with Burnley

Fulham could be without midfielder Harrison Reed for the visit of Burnley on Monday.

Reed, who has been likened to manager Scott Parker for his role in the team, took part in light training for the first time since a knock and will need to be assessed over the weekend before a decision is made over his inclusion.

Captain Tom Cairney, who has not featured since December, is edging closer to a return and has been training with the team, although the manager admitted he was “nervous” over rushing back the 30-year-old.

Chris Wood will be available for Burnley.

The Clarets’ 11-goal top-scorer was withdrawn late on in Monday night’s 2-1 defeat against West Ham with a dead leg but Sean Dyche confirmed the New Zealand striker will be fit to start at Craven Cottage.

Midfielder Dale Stephens is expected to be in contention despite a knock that might need treatment at some stage going forwards but winger Robbie Brady and defender Kevin Long remain on the sidelines.

Fulham provisional squad: Areola, Aina, Andersen, Adarabioyo, Robinson, Anguissa, Lemina, Lookman, Decordova-Reid, Loftus-Cheek, Mitrovic, Tete, Cavaleiro, Maja, Hector, Odoi, Ream, Reed, Bryan, Onomah, Fabri

Burnley provisional squad: Pope, Peacock-Farrell, Norris, Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Pieters, Bardsley, Taylor, Nartey, Dunne, Driscoll-Glennon, Gudmundsson, Brownhill, McNeil, Westwood, Stephens, Cork, Richardson, Wood, Vydra, Rodriguez, Barnes.