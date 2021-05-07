John Stones suspended as Manchester City face Chelsea

Manchester City are without defender John Stones as they bid to clinch the Premier League title against fellow Champions League finalists Chelsea on Saturday.

The England international completes his three-match domestic suspension for his sending off in the victory against Aston Villa last month.

City have no new fitness concerns following their exertions against Paris St Germain in midweek and centre-back Eric Garcia could be available again after illness.

Mateo Kovacic will miss out for Chelsea as he continues to battle past hamstring trouble.

The Croatia midfielder will also be a doubt for the Blues’ Premier League clash with Arsenal at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday.

Boss Thomas Tuchel still hopes to have the former Real Madrid man fit in time for the FA Cup final against Leicester, however.

Manchester City provisional squad: Ederson, Steffen, Walker, Cancelo, Dias, Laporte, Ake, Garcia, Zinchenko, Mendy, Fernandinho, Rodri, De Bruyne, Silva, Sterling, Torres, Foden, Mahrez, Aguero, Jesus.

Chelsea provisional squad: Arrizabalaga, Rudiger, Alonso, Christensen, Jorginho, Silva, Kante, Abraham, Pulisic, Werner, Caballero, Zouma, Mendy, Giroud, Mount, Hudson-Odoi, Chilwell, Ziyech, James, Azpilicueta, Havertz, Palmieri, Gilmour, Anjorin.