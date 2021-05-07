Ipswich full-back Kane Vincent-Young ruled out of Fleetwood clash

Ipswich will be without Kane Vincent-Young for the visit of Fleetwood in the final match of the Sky Bet League One season on Sunday.

The full-back dislocated his shoulder after an awkward fall during his side’s draw at Shrewsbury on Tuesday.

Vincent-Young will have to undergo an operation and is expected to be sidelined for four to six weeks.

Other than the injury to Vincent-Young, Ipswich could remain unchanged from their goalless draw in Shropshire.

Fleetwood look set to be without midfielder Dan Batty for their final game of the 2020-21 campaign.

Batty has spent three matches on the sidelines with a minor hamstring issue and could be set to miss out again.

Callum Camps was absent from his side’s draw against MK Dons at the weekend and is doubtful.

Head coach Simon Grayson will be looking to end the season on a positive note after three defeats in their last five matches.