Elliott List header sees Stevenage sign off with Scunthorpe scalp

Top scorer Elliott List ensured Stevenage enjoyed a winning end to the season with his second-half header earning a 1-0 victory at Scunthorpe.

The front man nodded in his 11th goal of the campaign just before the hour mark, settling a tight affair in which chances were at a premium.

List was always the most likely source of a goal for the visitors, and having been inches away from getting on the end of a low centre by Tom Pett midway through the first half, he later headed over from Joe Martin’s hanging cross.

Scunthorpe struggled to create much despite some bright play in the middle of the park, with John McAtee’s effort that flew straight at keeper Jamie Cumming in first-half stoppage time proving their only effort on target.

Arthur Read stung the palms of home keeper Mark Howard with a 25-yard strike not long after the break, before the visitors snatched the all-important goal.

Remeao Hutton floated in a cross following a quickly-taken corner in the 59th minute and List headed home.

Though the Iron tried to find a way back into the game, a shot from substitute Harry Jessop that was blasted over the bar and into an empty stand was the closest they came.