In-form Wrexham cruise past Yeovil

Wrexham extended their unbeaten National League run to six matches with a comfortable 3-0 home victory over Yeovil to strengthen their place in the play-offs.

The hosts bossed the first half with captain Shaun Pearson handing them a ninth-minute lead as he headed in from close range from a corner.

Top scorer Luke Young doubled Wrexham’s advantage after 20 minutes when he collected the ball on the edge of the 18-yard box and fired home his 11th goal of the season.

Jordan Davies made it 3-0 just before the half-hour mark, slotting a free-kick into the bottom corner.

Yeovil attempted to reduce the deficit three minutes after the break but Josh Neufville fired a chance just wide while goalkeeper Adam Smith made a great save to deny Pearson a second at the other end.