Newport cement play-off place as Southend’s stay in Football League ends

Newport cemented their place in the Sky Bet League Two play-offs with a 1-1 draw at already-relegated Southend.

Shaun Hobson fired the Shrimpers ahead early on at Roots Hall but a second-half equaliser from Mickey Demetriou secured a fifth-placed finish for Michael Flynn’s side.

Southend went in front after just 11 minutes when a left-wing cross from Terrell Egbri was only half cleared and Hobson swept home a left-footed shot from 12 yards.

Moments later, the Shrimpers’ Greg Halford somehow fired over from close range before the visitors drew back level in the 56th minute with Demetriou heading home a long right-wing throw from Aaron Lewis.

However, Southend wasted a golden chance to regain the lead in the 61st minute when Matt Rush saw a softly-awarded penalty pushed wide of the right post by Tom King.

The Shrimpers will now be aiming to regroup in the Vanarama National League after their 101-year stay in the Football League was ended by a second successive relegation.