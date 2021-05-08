Nathan Austin nets hat-trick as Kelty ease past Brora to set up Brechin play-off

Nathan Austin fired a hat-trick as Kelty Hearts set up a play-off with Brechin for a place in the Scottish Professional Football League.

Barry Ferguson’s side beat Brora Rangers 4-1 to secure a 6-1 aggregate triumph in the pyramid play-off semi-final.

The Fifers will go into their two-legged tie with Brechin full of confidence after a comprehensive win over the Highland League side, who knocked Hearts out of the Scottish Cup.

Austin saw an early chance blocked before Brora took the lead in the 27th minute when Greg Morrison produced an excellent finish into the bottom corner after being set up by Bjorn Wagenaar.

The goal threatened to bring the tie to life but Austin restored Kelty’s two-goal cushion inside two minutes when he steered a shot home.

The former Inverness striker came close again before heading home from Paddy Boyle’s cross in the 58th minute.

Austin completed his treble four minutes later when he fired home from a 20-yard free-kick and Dylan Easton rounded off the win for the Lowland League champions in stoppage-time.