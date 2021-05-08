Sam Barratt hat-trick helps Maidenhead stun promotion chasing Hartlepool

Sam Barratt scored a hat-trick for 10-man Maidenhead in a 4-2 victory over promotion-chasing Hartlepool.

Maidenhead were leading 2-1 – Danilo Orsi-Dadamo and Barratt netting either side of a Rhys Oates equaliser – when Ryheem Sheckleford was sent off for a poor challenge in the 42nd minute.

However, the visitors went from strength to strength as Barratt added his second and third goals in the 47th and 55th minutes.

Danny Elliott grabbed a second for Pools five minutes from time but it was little consolation as they suffered a home defeat for the first time since early December.