Femi Ilesanmi effort enough as Boreham Wood edge 10-man Halifax

Femi Ilesanmi’s first goal of the season saw Boreham Wood claim a narrow 1-0 National League victory over play-off hopefuls Halifax.
The defender broke the stalemate after 67 minutes with an eye-catching finish across goalkeeper Sam Johnson.
The Shaymen saw their hopes of fightback suffer a major blow when Danny Williams was dismissed for a second caution and they were unable to find an equaliser.
The result leaves Halifax in fifth, with Wrexham and Notts County in close pursuit.
