Chesterfield continue push for National League play-offs with win at Woking

Chesterfield won 4-1 at struggling Woking to keep up the pressure on the sides in the Vanarama National League play-off places.

Chesterfield went ahead with seven minutes gone as an unmarked Gavin Gunning headed in from a corner.

More bad Woking defending at a corner allowed Marcus Dinanga to smash home from close range to make it 2-0 after 20 minutes.

But the home side hit back from the penalty spot eight minutes later when Kane Ferdinand was fouled at a corner and Charlie Cooper kept his cool to score.

Five minutes before the break, Gunning flicked on at another corner and George Carline restored the two-goal advantage.

Jack Clarke netted Chesterfield’s fourth two minutes from time as the visitors ran out easy winners to sit eighth in the table, one point behind Notts County.