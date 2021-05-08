Exeter held by Barrow as play-offs slip away

Exeter could not get the win they needed to give themselves a chance of making the League Two play-offs as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Barrow at St James Park.

Barrow certainly looked up for the fight, despite having nothing to play for, and almost went on front in 12 minutes when Chris Taylor looped a volley over the head of Jokull Andresson but it drifted just wide of the upright.

Exeter opened the scoring on 26 minutes when Lewis Page slipped a fine ball into the path of Robbie Willmott and he crossed for Matt Jay to finish from close range – his 20th goal of the season.

Barrow always looked dangerous, though, and Neal Eardley drilled a shot just wide on the stroke of half-time.

Jake Taylor’s volley was well saved by Dixon before Barrow equalised on 57 minutes when a corner fell kindly for Tom Beadling and he smashed the ball in from eight yards.

Substitute Ben Seymour glanced a header into the arms of Dixon before teeing up Ryan Bowman, who blasted high.

Barrow’s Ollie Banks was denied by Andresson on the counter as Exeter pushed for a winner, but they lacked the quality to get that winning goal.