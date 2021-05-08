Carlisle draw a blank against Walsall

Carlisle played out a 0-0 draw with Walsall to finish 10th in Sky Bet League Two.

This latest stalemate was Carlisle’s sixth draw in their final eight games.

Chris Beech’s Cumbrians lost just one of their last 11 fixtures but are left to rue a dreadful run of results in February and March.

Keeper Jack Rose stood between Carlisle and a first-half lead. He kept out a close-range Jack Armer header and rescued Sam Perry after a defensive blunder by saving Gime Toure’s shot from 12 yards.

Having previously secured their Football League status Walsall sought only a fifth win of 2021.

Caolan Lavery tested Paul Farman with a 20-yard shot after 23 minutes while Josh Gordon fired wide in a see-saw contest.

Rod McDonald, brought into the starting line-up after a pre-match injury to Aaron Hayden, cleared Emmanuel Osadebe’s shot from under his own bar as the game petered out into a tame draw.