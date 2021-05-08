Lewis Hamilton hailed following 100th pole position – Saturday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from May 8.
Formula One
Qualifying day in Barcelona and Lewis Hamilton celebrated 100 pole positions.
And a look back to his first pole in 2007.
Max Verstappen will start from second.
Valtteri Bottas starts on the second row.
British pair Lando Norris and George Russell qualified ninth and 15th respectively.
Football
Joe Willock celebrated a great night for Newcastle.
As did Callum Wilson.
Neymar signed a new four-year deal at PSG.
Leeds were delighted with their 3-1 victory over Tottenham.
Crystal Palace secured their Premier League safety.
Darts
Michael van Gerwen is sitting happy at the top of the Premier League table.
Golf
The pros on both sides were getting ready to back the amateurs as the Walker Cup got under way.
Ian Poulter enjoyed having his son Luke on the bag.
