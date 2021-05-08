Salford claim comfortable win after delayed start but miss out on play-off spot

Salford’s 3-0 victory over Leyton Orient in a match delayed by an hour proved to be in vain as they missed out on the League Two play-offs by two points.

After kick-off was put back due to adverse weather conditions, the fixture eventually began at 4pm and, with all the other games starting at the scheduled 3pm, it ultimately meant that the Ammies’ destiny was to be settled by half-time.

The home side won an early penalty when Ian Henderson – April’s League Two Player of the Month – was fouled in the area, only for George Boyd to see his spot-kick saved.

Although Salford opened the scoring shortly before the interval through Robbie Gotts’ precise strike, they learned of their play-off fate upon their return to the dressing room with Forest Green defeating Oldham 3-0.

Unfazed, Gary Bowyer’s outfit continued from where they left off after the interval and doubled their advantage when Brandon Thomas-Asante was on hand to stab home.

The 22-year-old soon had his second of the afternoon when his impressive mazy run ended with a venomous strike into the bottom corner, rounding off a comfortable victory that proved to be too little, too late in Salford’s season.