Stevenage boss Alex Revell: We’ve put pride back into shirt, club and community

Stevenage boss Alex Revell believes his squad have restored pride in the club after a 1-0 win at Scunthorpe secured them a mid-table finish in League Two – 12 months after only the demise of Macclesfield Town spared them relegation to the National League.

Elliott List’s 11th goal of the campaign earned the Boro victory, with Revell praising the togetherness of his squad.

“It’s a fantastic way to finish the season, but this group has given absolutely everything all year,” he said.

“Our results have picked up since Christmas and I think we’ve seen flashes again today of how good we can be.

“It was another game where we probably should have been out of sight, but we’re all learning.

“No matter what happened today, this group is the most together squad I’ve ever been involved in.

“The environment we work in every day is immense, and that’s all credit to the players and staff.

“Everyone deserves real credit to go from where we were last year to where we are now. We’re a million miles away and that’s something I’m really proud of.

“We slightly dropped off after going 1-0 up but it’s been a long season and an emotional one, so to end it the way we have, we should be really proud.

“We’ve put pride back into the shirt, pride back into the club and pride back into the community.

“While we haven’t been able to have fans in the ground this season, hopefully everyone at home is feeling that way.”

List’s 59th-minute goal – nodded in from close range after Remeao Hutton had floated in a cross from a quickly-taken corner – was one of few clear-cut chances created by either side in a game which had little riding on it.

Scunthorpe, whose finish of third bottom is their lowest since 1982, mustered just one effort on target all game – a long-range strike from John McAtee that flew straight at visiting keeper Jamie Cumming.

With large numbers of his squad out of contract in the coming months, Iron boss Neil Cox is looking forward to a busy summer of rebuilding.

He said: “I’m glad it’s over, so we can get refreshed and go again Monday, because we need to do a lot of work at this club.

“My main job this season was to keep us up, and the main job now is to get players in and get us ready to go again next season.

“Frustration is probably the overriding feeling for this year – sometimes players turn up, sometimes they don’t. That’s why we are where we are.

“We passed the ball all right in the first half – albeit while lacking quality in the final third – but the goal that won the game about sums us up.

“At a set play, we don’t mark a player and after conceding, we can’t get back into the game.

“We created a couple of half-chances, but the difference was the final pass – Stevenage’s was better than ours.”