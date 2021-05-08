Tranmere boss Keith Hill calls for improvement ahead of League Two play-offs

Keith Hill admitted his players need to produce better individual performances if they are going to be successful in the Sky Bet League Two play-offs.

After challenging for automatic promotion just a few weeks ago, Rovers went into the last game needing a point to secure a play-off spot.

They delivered with a goalless draw against Colchester – but the Tranmere boss said his side have not been performing like they can since the Papa John’s Trophy final and that needs to improve.

He said: “I’m a bit subdued after all that, it’s been difficult to get over the line. We were chasing automatic promotion and the form since Wembley has not been great.

“It has been difficult but we have to come together now. We’ve sealed our place in the play-offs and now we have an opportunity to see what we can do over Morecambe.

“I can’t put my finger on why it has been difficult to get over the line. Individually we haven’t been great since Wembley. The players have enough about them determination-wise, we saw that today as they got the draw and the positive draw that was required.

“Now it is a clean slate as far as I am concerned, this is an opportunity to start afresh.

“We’re pleased today but there is no question about this, a lot of things need to be improved and it is great we can start that now.

“I want players to take individual responsibility now. We have to improve to be successful in the play-offs, 100 per cent we have to.”

The Us enjoyed the better of the second-half chances, and interim boss Hayden Mullins added: “I think we grew into the game if I’m honest, we started a bit slow and that was down to them I think, they needed to get the result and began really fast.

“We are obviously safe but we came here wanting to take the same approach and keep the momentum going. We wanted to be front-footed and give them a real test, apply ourselves and be a threat going forward and the lads did that.

“There was a point in the second half where we were on top and that was mainly down to the way we played.

“It was all about focusing the players this week. It is not an easy thing to do. We trained a few days this week and some could have thought they were on the beach nearly and we were going to have some five-a-sides, but the players have been first-class.

“They’ve had a great mindset and from where we’ve come from and to do what they’ve done over the last eight games has been fantastic.”