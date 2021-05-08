West Ham boss David Moyes looking to be a calmer presence on the touchline

West Ham boss David Moyes admits he has mellowed on the touchline this season.

The Scot says his positive Covid-19 test and enforced absence from the club in September gave him a new perspective on management.

Moyes missed four matches while he self-isolated, leaving assistant Alan Irvine and coach Stuart Pearce to hold the fort.

The 58-year-old’s new-found calm is likely to be tested over the final four matches, with West Ham firmly in the hunt for a Champions League place.

They face fellow European hopefuls Everton at the London Stadium on Sunday with Moyes admitting he is “trying hard” to keep his cool.

“When I had Covid and was watching games from the house I found that I couldn’t be emotionally connected,” he revealed.

“I had to sit back from it and make the calls, but my TV feed was a minute or so behind the game so I couldn’t have any real massive effect.

“So I have tried to think about it and try to be a bit calmer and not so noisy and get caught up – but I don’t want to lose that.

“I don’t know sometimes what people look for in a manager. Do they want someone who is bouncing up and down the touchline?

“Over the last couple of years we have seen the likes of Jurgen Klopp and many others doing that, and prior to that we used to see Arsene Wenger and Sir Alex Ferguson sit on the bench calm, so there are many ways to manage.

“I don’t think it should be one way fits all. I just think you have to be yourself. Personally, I feel I will settle down a bit more and try to be a bit calmer than I was when I was younger.”

Midfielder Declan Rice is back in training after five weeks out with a knee injury but Moyes has yet to decide whether he is ready to be pitched straight back in.