Josh Doig claims SFWA award after helping Hibernian to Scottish Cup final

Hibernian left-back Josh Doig was “ecstatic” after sealing a double celebration this weekend.

Doig has been named the Scottish Football Writers’ Association Doubletree by Hilton Scottish Young Player of the Year hours after helping Hibs into the Scottish Cup final.

The 18-year-old saw off competition from previous winners David Turnbull and Lewis Ferguson, as well as Rangers full-back Nathan Patterson.

Double celebration for Hibs full backhttps://t.co/nMnJHKMVfH — Scottish Football Writers Association (@scottishfwa) May 9, 2021

Doig said: “I’m ecstatic about winning this. It’s the first award I’ve ever won.

“It’s a first for me and I’m in shock. But it’s a proud moment for myself and my family.

“I know the other players on the SFWA shortlist and there are others who aren’t there.

“These are players I watched last season before I even played professional football. I was idolising these guys and what they were doing at their age.

An honour to be named Young Player of the Year by the @scottishfwa. Thanks to those who voted and to everyone who has helped me do something I love for a living. I’ll never take that for granted. Some big games left now to cap off a dream season. 💚 pic.twitter.com/22tNCTCiWE — Josh Doig (@JoshDoig_) May 9, 2021

“So, to win the award over them is such a confidence boost for me and testament to how the Hibs team have played this season.

“I’ve looked at the players who have won the SFWA young player award and they’re all legends. Going back to people like Scott Brown and Steven Fletcher. To be in the same category of them is just unbelievable. I’m lost for words.

“But I won’t take anything for granted. I’ll use this to give me confidence for the coming games.”