Flying start helps Ipswich take all three points against Fleetwood

Two goals in the opening nine minutes by James Norwood and Gwion Edwards followed by a third from Troy Parrott helped secure a 3-1 victory for Ipswich against Fleetwood with the visitors pulling one back through Wes Burns.

Norwood struck in the third minute stabbing home after Armando Dobra dribbled his way across the penalty area and the second came six minutes later when Edwards rifled the ball across Fleetwood keeper Alex Cairns.

The Tractor Boys extended their lead when Parrott converted after being put through by Norwood in the 29th minute.

Town keeper David Cornell beat out a shot from Danny Andrews and Kyle Vassell had a great chance to pull a goal back but fired tamely wide.

Mark McGuinness blocked an angled shot by Burns and Norwood missed a gilt-edged chance to make it 4-0 following a pinpoint cross from Keanan Bennetts.

Dobra missed another opportunity while Burns pulled one back for the visitors in the 72nd minute after he chased his own through ball to slam home on the angle.

The goalscorer then fired inches wide as the game drew to a close.