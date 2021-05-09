Oxford snatch final play-off spot with crushing win over Burton

Oxford eased to a 4-0 victory over Burton to claim the final play-off spot in Sky Bet League One.

Portsmouth slipped to defeat against Accrington, allowing the U’s to move up to sixth in the table.

Mide Shodipo, Matty Taylor, Elliot Lee and Sam Winnall struck the goals and took Oxford’s league tally to 77.

Manager Karl Robinson had to watch from the stand after the FA handed him a four-game touchline ban following a flare-up in the tunnel at Sunderland on Good Friday.