Sunday, May 9th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Oxford snatch final play-off spot with crushing win over Burton

By Press Association
May 9 2021, 2.07pm
Elliot Lee celebrates his goal (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Elliot Lee celebrates his goal (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Oxford eased to a 4-0 victory over Burton to claim the final play-off spot in Sky Bet League One.

Portsmouth slipped to defeat against Accrington, allowing the U’s to move up to sixth in the table.

Mide Shodipo, Matty Taylor, Elliot Lee and Sam Winnall struck the goals and took Oxford’s league tally to 77.

Manager Karl Robinson had to watch from the stand after the FA handed him a four-game touchline ban following a flare-up in the tunnel at Sunderland on Good Friday.

Register

You have reached your limit of free articles, please register for a free account or log in to continue

Register with Facebook Register with Google

Reset your password

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.

Don't have an account? Click here to register