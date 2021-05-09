Promoted Peterborough thrash sorry Doncaster

Peterborough spoiled James Coppinger’s grand send-off as they thumped Doncaster 4-0 in the veteran’s final game before retirement.

Goals from Mo Eisa, Niall Mason, Idris Kanu and Ricky-Jade Jones saw Peterborough sign off their promotion season in style against hapless Rovers.

Coppinger was given a guard of honour by both teams before the game as his 17th and final season with Doncaster was brought to an end.

But the sentiment from Peterborough ended there and they were a goal up in the third minute when Eisa lashed in a shot from 20 yards.

Mason bundled in from close range against his former club from a cross on eight minutes before Kanu glanced a header in at the near post from a Harrison Burrows cross.

Jones grabbed the fourth on 39 minutes when he spun off his marker and fired home.

The closest Coppinger came to a golden moment saw him rattle the bar with a free kick in the second half.

And Tyreece John-Jules pulled a goal back in stoppage time for Doncaster.