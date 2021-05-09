Swindon take points in final-day thriller at Wigan

Three late goals gave already-relegated Swindon a 4-3 victory at Wigan in a Sky Bet League One thriller.

The game completely changed on 66 minutes, and the hugely controversial sending-off of Wigan centre-back Curtis Tilt for an innocuous tangle with Tyler Smith with the home side leading 3-1 and in total control.

Hallam Hope made it 3-2 on 77 minutes, Smith equalised in the last minute, and Scott Twine popped up with a brilliant 25-yard strike three minutes into added time.

Tilt had earlier given Wigan the lead on 17 minutes with a fine header from Dan Gardner’s corner, with Will Keane doubling the advantage 11 minutes after the restart.

Twice had given Swindon hope on 59 minutes, but Zach Clough’s flick within a minute saw Wigan regain their two-goal lead – before the late drama.