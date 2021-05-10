The sporting weekend in pictures

After making Manchester City wait to seal the Premier League title on Saturday, Chelsea could celebrate securing the Women’s Super League crown on Sunday with victory over Reading.

Elsewhere, West Brom’s defeat at Arsenal confirmed relegation, Lewis Hamilton won the Spanish Grand Prix, while Marcus Smith secured an epic Premiership win for Harlequins over Wasps.

Here, the PA news agency picks out some of the best pictures of the sporting weekend.

Sergio Aguero’s penalty miss against Chelsea proved crucial as Manchester City were made to wait for the title (Shaun Botterill/PA)

Edinson Cavani got the third as Manchester United once again came from behind away from home to beat Aston Villa 3-1 as they secured Champions League football (Shaun Botterill/PA)

Chelsea manager Emma Hayes holds aloft the WSL trophy at Kingsmeadow after her side thrashed Reading 5-0 (John Walton/PA)

Sam Allardyce suffered relegation from the Premier League as West Brom lost at Arsenal (Richard Heathcote/PA)

Marcus Smith’s late try gave Harlequins a thrilling 48-46 win over Wasps (Adam Davy/PA)

Lewis Hamilton stretched his advantage in the drivers’ championship with victory in Barcelona (Lars Baron/AP)

Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s goal gave Everton victory over West Ham in a tense match between the two European hopefuls (Justin Setterfield/PA)

Brighton had two players sent off in defeat Wolves on Sunday (Naomi Baker/PA)

Filippo Ganna took the first pink jersey of the Giro d’Italia with victory in Saturday’s opening time trial (Alessandro Bremec/AP)

Wayne Rooney, right, celebrates his with his players after Derby secured Championship safety at the expense of Sheffield Wednesday with a thrilling 3-3 draw (Nigel French/PA)