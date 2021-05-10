Tuesday, May 11th 2021 Show Links
The sporting weekend in pictures

By Press Association
May 10 2021, 5.03am
Chelsea beat Reading 5-0 to secure the WSL title on Sunday (John Walton/PA)
After making Manchester City wait to seal the Premier League title on Saturday, Chelsea could celebrate securing the Women’s Super League crown on Sunday with victory over Reading.

Elsewhere, West Brom’s defeat at Arsenal confirmed relegation, Lewis Hamilton won the Spanish Grand Prix, while Marcus Smith secured an epic Premiership win for Harlequins over Wasps.

Here, the PA news agency picks out some of the best pictures of the sporting weekend.

Manchester City v Chelsea – Premier League – Etihad Stadium
Sergio Aguero’s penalty miss against Chelsea proved crucial as Manchester City were made to wait for the title (Shaun Botterill/PA)
Aston Villa v Manchester United – Premier League – Villa Park
Edinson Cavani got the third as Manchester United once again came from behind away from home to beat Aston Villa 3-1 as they secured Champions League football (Shaun Botterill/PA)
Chelsea v Reading – FA Women’s Super League – Kingsmeadow
Chelsea manager Emma Hayes holds aloft the WSL trophy at Kingsmeadow after her side thrashed Reading 5-0 (John Walton/PA)
Arsenal v West Bromwich Albion – Premier League – Emirates Stadium
Sam Allardyce suffered relegation from the Premier League as West Brom lost at Arsenal (Richard Heathcote/PA)
Harlequins v Wasps – Gallagher Premiership – Twickenham Stoop
Marcus Smith’s late try gave Harlequins a thrilling 48-46 win over Wasps (Adam Davy/PA)
Spain F1 GP Auto Racing
Lewis Hamilton stretched his advantage in the drivers’ championship with victory in Barcelona (Lars Baron/AP)
West Ham United v Everton – Premier League – London Stadium
Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s goal gave Everton victory over West Ham in a tense match between the two European hopefuls (Justin Setterfield/PA)
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Brighton and Hove Albion – Premier League – Molineux Stadium
Brighton had two players sent off in defeat Wolves on Sunday (Naomi Baker/PA)
Italy Giro Cycling
Filippo Ganna took the first pink jersey of the Giro d’Italia with victory in Saturday’s opening time trial (Alessandro Bremec/AP)
Derby County v Sheffield Wednesday – Sky Bet Championship – Pride Park
Wayne Rooney, right, celebrates his with his players after Derby secured Championship safety at the expense of Sheffield Wednesday with a thrilling 3-3 draw (Nigel French/PA)
St Mirren v St Johnstone – Scottish Cup – Semi Final – Hampden Park
St Johnstone beat St Mirren 2-1 to reach the final of the Scottish Cup (Andrew Milligan/PA)