Harry Maguire may miss out on a meeting with his former club

Captain Harry Maguire looks set to miss his first Premier League match since joining Manchester United as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer considers mass changes against Leicester.

Tuesday’s match comes midway through their run of three top-flight matches in five days and the manager is not planning to select his line-up until the afternoon of the game to see how players have recovered from Sunday’s win at Aston Villa.

Solskjaer last week warned he would be willing to change his entire starting line-up with Liverpool looming large on Thursday and United are waiting to find out the severity of the ankle injury sustained by former Leicester defender Maguire at Villa Park.

Anthony Martial and Phil Jones remain sidelined for the hosts, while Daniel James has missed recent matches.

Leicester are likely to be without Jonny Evans for the trip to Old Trafford.

The former United defender limped out of the warm-up ahead of Friday’s 4-2 defeat to Newcastle and has been playing with a heel problem.

Harvey Barnes and James Justin (both knee) are out for Brendan Rodgers’ side while Wes Morgan (back) is not expected to feature again this season.

Manchester United provisional squad: De Gea, Henderson, Grant, Wan-Bissaka, Williams, Lindelof, Bailly, Tuanzebe, Shaw, Telles, Matic, Mejbri, McTominay, Fred, Pogba, Fernandes, Mata, Shoretire, Diallo, Van De Beek, Elanga, Rashford, Greenwood, Cavani.

Leicester provisional squad: Schmeichel, Ward, Jakupovic, Fofana, Soyuncu, Amartey, Pereira, Castagne, Fuchs, Thomas, Daley-Campbell, Tielemans, Albrighton, Under, Choudhury, Maddison, Mendy, Ndidi, Leshabela, Praet, Tavares, Perez, Vardy, Iheanacho.