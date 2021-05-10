McIlroy thanks fans after return to winner’s circle – Monday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from May 10.
Football
Baby news for the Ox!
Aaron Wan-Bissaka was in the eye of Manchester United’s fixture storm.
United called Edinson Cavani special after he agreed a contract extension at Old Trafford.
The big vote for Roma. Led Zeppelin, Nirvana, House of Pain or Depeche Mode to celebrate goals under Jose Mourinho?
Birthday celebrations for Richarlison.
Luis Suarez – always positive.
Golf
Rory McIlroy returned to winning ways.
KP was not at all surprised.
Cricket
James Anderson enjoyed being back in action with Lancashire.
Heads up!
Boxing
Canelo showed it in front of the world against Billy Joe Saunders.
Tennis
Alexander Zverev revelled in his happy place.
MMA
Conor McGregor answered all the burning questions.
Athletics
Sir Mo put the miles in.
American football
Tom Brady was seeing red.
