Tranmere sack Keith Hill ahead of League Two play-off semi-finals

Tranmere have sacked manager Keith Hill, with club chairman Mark Palios saying he believes the decision gives them “the best chance” of promotion via the League Two play-offs.

The Wirral side finished seventh in the table and face Morecambe in a semi-final first leg on May 20, but will now go into the game under the temporary charge of Ian Dawes.

Palios told the club’s official website: “Despite success achieved on the pitch in the form of securing a place in the play-offs and reaching the Papa John’s Trophy final, in the play-offs an entire season gets distilled into two or three games.

“I have to do what I think gives us the best chance of achieving promotion in those games and I have reluctantly come to the conclusion that means making the change before the semi-finals begin.”

Hill took permanent charge of Rovers in November last year, on a deal to the end of the current season.

Dawes performed well in a caretaker capacity following the departure of Mike Jackson last autumn, with Palios saying he and assistant Andy Parkinson had done “a remarkable job” and bought the club time to conduct a thorough recruitment process, which ended with Hill getting the job.