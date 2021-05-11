Raith boss John McGlynn reveals Jamie MacDonald got his vote for player of year

Jamie MacDonald has already secured John McGlynn’s vote ahead of Raith’s awards bash.

And the Kirkcaldy boss expects to see another safe show of hands from his goalkeeper as his side step up their bid to reach the Premiership.

MacDonald was key to Rovers surviving their play-off quarter-final duel with Fife rivals Dunfermline, pulling off a string of top-class saves across both legs.

That was no shock to McGlynn, who has backed the 35-year-old in the club’s player-of-the-year poll.

And he is relieved to have the vast experience of the former Hearts and Kilmarnock stopper on board as they march on to this week’s semi-final double-header against Dundee.

“Jamie has been outstanding all season,” McGlynn said ahead of Wednesday’s first leg at Stark’s Park. “There are a number of games where he has saved us.

“With the number of saves he’s pulled off, it’s very difficult to put a number on how many points he’s saved us this term.

“So it’s no surprise I voted for him as our player of the season.

“That was justified by his two performances against Dunfermline.

“He was busier at East End Park but he still had to pull off a really good save from Craig Wighton on Saturday.

“Everyone played a part in us getting through but there’s no doubt that Jamie, over the two legs, was one of the main characters who made the difference.

“It’s massively reassuring to know you’ve got a goalkeeper in that kind of form when you’re going into big games like this.”

While Raith were battling past the Pars, James McPake’s Dens outfit were able to rest up.

But McGlynn hopes his side are now on a roll.

He said: “That week off can work for you or against you.

“You just have to take the opportunity and that’s what we’ve got, an opportunity.

“Dundee have had longer to prepare and less of a risk of picking up injuries, so they will be rested up and ready to go.

“But we rose to the challenge against Dunfermline to get the win which is so important. It’s boosted confidence and belief.”