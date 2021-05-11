Callum Wilson ruled out for final weeks of season due to hamstring injury

Newcastle striker Callum Wilson’s season is over after he was ruled out of the final three games with a hamstring injury.

The £20million summer signing, who took his tally to 12 goals with a double in Friday night’s fine 4-2 Premier League win at Leicester, damaged a hamstring at the King Power Stadium and will sit out the remainder of the campaign.

A statement on the cub’s official website said: “Newcastle United can confirm that striker Callum Wilson will miss the remaining two weeks of the season after injuring his hamstring during Friday’s win at Leicester City.

“The striker scored twice in an impressive 4-2 victory at the King Power Stadium, but picked up the injury in the closing stages of the match.

“Wilson has scored 12 goals in 26 Premier League outings during his first season with the Magpies.”

Wilson returned from a seven-game lay-off with a torn hamstring as a substitute in the 2-1 victory at Burnley on April 11 and has started the last two games after easing his way back to full fitness.

However, with the Magpies having secured their top-flight status as a result of their win at Leicester and subsequent defeats for West Brom and Fulham, his loss may not be felt as keenly as it might have been.