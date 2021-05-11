James Tavernier out to avoid ‘hiccups’ as Rangers bid to seal unbeaten season

James Tavernier insists Rangers are determined not to spoil Saturday’s title party by tripping up on Livingston’s plastic pitch.

The Ibrox faithful have waited a decade to see their team get their hands on Premiership silverware and Tavernier will be the man who steps up to hoist aloft that longed for trophy after this weekend’s final-day clash with Aberdeen.

But while the anticipation is building among the Rangers support – with Police Scotland chiefs forced to warn fans to stay away from Glasgow city centre amid rumours of large scale gatherings to mark the momentous occasion – the Gers skipper is keeping his mind on the job.

The new champions are just two games away from completing a remarkable undefeated campaign and must overcome Davie Martindale’s Lions on Wednesday night before they can focus on leaping the final hurdle at home to the Dons.

“It’s been pretty easy to focus on games because we won the league a good while ago and we’ve had plenty of games since then,” said Tavernier.

“Nothing has really changed since the start, we have just looked at one game at a time.

“The excitement is building, it will happen on Saturday.

“But we don’t want any hiccups to spoil the good season we’ve had.

“Each day as it goes on the excitement is getting more and more. Our full focus is on tomorrow’s game and then we can focus on playing Aberdeen.

“After that all the joy and the emotion will just be coming out straight after the game. So yeah, can’t wait.

“It would be sweet to go the season unbeaten but we know we have two tough games ahead of ourselves and we just have to focus on tomorrow night and getting the job done there.

“Obviously we will see what happens against Aberdeen. But our full focus is on tomorrow and trying to get the job done.

“As a defence we want to try and get another clean sheet to see if we can get that record as well.

“It will obviously be tough on Wednesday night at Livi on an astroturf pitch. We know what’s required and we’ve prepared really well during the week.

“We will go there with our game-plan and hopefully we can execute it and get the three points although we know it will be tough.

“If we go there and do what we need to do then we should come away with the three points.”