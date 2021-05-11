Livingston set to be without loan goalkeeper Robby McCrorie for final two games

Robby McCrorie looks to have played the last game of his loan spell at Livingston.

The goalkeeper is unable to face parent club Rangers on Wednesday night but a niggle is also likely to keep him out of Saturday’s final Scottish Premiership game against St Johnstone.

Gavin Reilly is back running after a hamstring injury but his season is over while Keaghan Jacobs and Steve Lawson remain out with foot injuries.

Rangers will again be without Borna Barisic and Scott Arfield at the Tony Macaroni Arena – but both could be back for Saturday’s trophy day celebrations against Aberdeen.

Barisic tweaked a thigh issue in his side’s 4-1 drubbing of Celtic, while Arfield missed the derby triumph with an ankle knock picked up in training.

Filip Helander (knee), Ryan Jack (calf), Leon Balogun (Achilles) and Nikola Katic (knee) are also on the casualty list while Nathan Patterson, Bongani Zungu and Calvin Bassey are still suspended.