Kirk Broadfoot knows what is at stake at relegation-threatened Kilmarnock

Kilmarnock defender Kirk Broadfoot admits rescuing the jobs of non-playing staff at Rugby Park is a major motivation as he battles relegation.

Killie’s 28-year stay in the top flight is under threat with them sitting in 11th spot ahead of the final two Scottish Premiership games.

There are 17 players whose contracts or loan spells are up at the end of the season but Broadfoot is more concerned with employees who have been at Rugby Park for years.

Ahead of St Mirren’s visit on Wednesday, Broadfoot said: “It’s a huge game, it’s huge for me personally, I don’t want to get relegated. But it’s not only for me, it’s everyone around the club.

“There’s people’s jobs on the line. It’s not only the playing staff who are out of contract, there are people behind the scenes who could lose their jobs.

“So from that point of view everyone has to realise you are not just playing for yourselves, you are playing for people’s livelihoods. We need to try to win these next two games for these people behind the scenes who have been here for a lot longer than me and will be here a lot longer once I leave.

“We have not really discussed it together but in terms of the group I hang about with, because we have closer friends than others, we have spoken about it and said we need to try to get everyone pulling together and keep us up. No matter how we get over the line, we need to do it not only for ourselves but for the people around the club.

“We see them around the place every day. These guys have been here for years. The press officers, the staff, the chefs, everyone. Even the playing staff will probably get cut if we go down.

“We have two physios, will we have two physios in the Championship? There’s these guys whose jobs are on the line and I think the players realise.

“It’s huge for the club, the town, for everyone. I think everyone realises it is huge.”