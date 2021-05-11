John Hughes waiting on fitness of Carl Tremarco ahead of Hamilton clash

Ross County boss John Hughes admits it is “touch and go” whether defender Carl Tremarco will be fit enough to face Hamilton in Wednesday’s relegation crunch.

The full-back has missed the last month with a calf problem.

Fellow full-back Connor Randall has suffered a thigh strain on his return to training from a back issue and will not feature, nor will long-term casualties Callum Morris and Tom Grivosti (both hamstring).

Hamilton boss Brian Rice hopes to have skipper Brian Easton back from a knee injury.

Ronan Hughes is still suspended for the trip to Dingwall.

Ryan Fulton (knee), Scott Martin (leg), Marios Ogkmpoe (hamstring), Andy Winter (knee), Shaun Want (thigh) and David Templeton (groin) are all still out.