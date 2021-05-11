Stephen Glass has no new injury concerns as Aberdeen host Hibernian

Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass has no fresh injuries for the visit of Hibernian

in the Premiership on Wednesday night.

The Dons boss will go the same squad that travelled to Livingston to win

2-1 in their last outing.

Joe Lewis (rib), Ross McCrorie (ankle), Ash Taylor (knock), Greg Leigh (hamstring) and Michael Devlin (ankle) remain out.

Jack Ross is sweating over the fitness of a key trio ahead of the Pittodrie clash, which could see the Leith side clinch third spot.

Ryan Porteous, Joe Newell and Kevin Nisbet are all nursing knocks after Saturday’s Scottish Cup semi-final win over Dundee United.

However, Alex Gogic returns from suspension to rejoin Ross’ midfield. Chris Cadden (back) and Sean Mackie (thigh) remain out.