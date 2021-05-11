Stockport’s promotion charge checked by Dagenham

Promotion hopefuls Stockport were frustrated by a 1-1 draw at home to Dagenham.

County went ahead when Elliot Newby wriggled clear of his marker and drilled a low ball into the box for Paddy Madden to fire home from close range.

But Dagenham hit back before half-time when Paul McCallum struck from a Will Wright corner.

The Daggers almost won it but Matt Robinson crashed his shot against the crossbar.