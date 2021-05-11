Aldershot get back to winning ways with victory over 10-man Yeovil

Aldershot beat 10-man Yeovil 2-0 in their Vanarama National League match at the EBB Stadium.

Shots forward Craig Tanner saw an early effort come back off a post, but the first half finished goalless.

The home side took the lead in the 51st minute when Tanner’s cross was headed in by Chike Kandi.

Yeovil were reduced to 10 men shortly afterwards when Alex Bradley was shown a straight red card for his challenge on Harry Panayiotou.

Aldershot wrapped up victory with three minutes left when Panayiotou took down a long pass and fired the ball into the top corner.