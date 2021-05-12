Harry Maguire remains sidelined as Manchester United host Liverpool

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire is sidelined for Thursday’s rearranged Premier League clash against Liverpool.

The 28-year-old sustained ankle ligament damage against Aston Villa on Sunday and watched from the stands against Leicester on Tuesday, when manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer made 10 changes.

Anthony Martial and Phil Jones remain out for United, while Daniel James has missed recent matches.

Liverpool will be without centre-back Ozan Kabak and midfielders James Milner and Naby Keita as none of the trio have recovered from the knocks which kept them out of Saturday’s win over Southampton.

Manager Jurgen Klopp has expressed his confidence in fielding the relatively-inexperienced central-defensive partnership of Nat Phillips and 20-year-old Rhys Williams, who kept a clean sheet against Saints.

Captain Jordan Henderson will not play for the club again this season as he continues his comeback from groin surgery.

Manchester United provisional squad: De Gea, Henderson, Grant, Wan-Bissaka, Williams, Lindelof, Bailly, Tuanzebe, Shaw, Telles, Matic, McTominay, Fred, Pogba, Fernandes, Mata, Diallo, Van De Beek, Elanga, Rashford, Greenwood, Cavani.

Liverpool provisional squad: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, R Williams, Phillips, Robertson, Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Thiago, Salah, Firmino, Mane, Adrian, N Williams, Koumetio, Tsimikas, Jones, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jota, Shaqiri, Woodburn.