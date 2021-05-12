Andy Murray makes winning return alongside Liam Broady in Rome

Andy Murray made a winning return to court with victory in his opening doubles match at the Italian Open.

The Scot, in partnership with Liam Broady, came from behind to beat Australian pair Max Purcell and Luke Saville 5-7 7-6 (5) 10-6 in a tight affair in Rome that lasted two hours.

Three-time grand slam winner Murray is stepping up his preparations for a potential singles comeback in either Geneva or Lyon next week.

The Scot has been recovering from a groin injury suffered in March.

He had travelled to Italy for a week of practice alongside some leading players.

However, he ended up in the doubles draw when he and Broady accepted a spot as alternates following the withdrawal of Hubert Hurkacz and Felix Auger-Aliassime.